Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck near MC-85

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after being hit by a pickup truck on a busy highway in the West Valley early Saturday.

Initial reports of a vehicle versus bicyclist crash came in around 8 a.m. According to Goodyear police, the incident happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge, next to the MC-85. Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.” Early reports indicated 10 ambulances being called to the scene, but at least two were rushed moments after the crash. Authorities later said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at an area hospital.

In an update, Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry said the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Fire officials confirmed that they were treating multiple injuries at the crash scene and 11 others remained in the area hospitals, including Abrazo West, to be further treated. At this time, it’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the investigation is still in the very early stages.

Multiple traffic closures are in place. Cotton Lane is closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC-85. Berry says that the area is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.

