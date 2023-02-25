Gov. Hobbs calls for investigation into former Attorney General Mark Brnovich

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is asking the State Bar to investigate former Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The move follows reports that Brnovich concealed records that could have debunked claims about widespread election fraud.

In a letter sent to the state bar on Friday, an attorney for Hobbs accused Brnovich of “unethical conduct” that threatened “our democracy, our state, and the legal profession itself.” According to reports, numerous ethics complaints have now been filed this week against Brnovich for his handling of the 2020 elections.

The State Bar of Arizona has confirmed there are currently eight complaints filed against the former attorney general. The complaints, called “charges” by the bar, come after current state AG Kris Mayes released documents on Wednesday related to the investigation into the 2020 general election, stating there was no widespread fraud or evidence of wrongdoing. The bar oversees the professional conduct of Arizona attorneys and can reprimand or strip lawyers of their license to practice law.

The Attorney General’s Office said those working under Brnovich spent 10,000 hours looking at any possible evidence of voter fraud and irregularities but found none. Complaints are an early step to possible disciplinary action by the state bar, which ranges from complaints being dismissed if Brnovich is found not to have violated the Rules of Professional Conduct to the former Attorney General being disbarred.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Brnovich and received this response:

“Katie Hobbs is wrong. This is another misguided attempt by her to defame and cancel a political opponent instead of addressing the serious issues facing our state.”

Brnovich also defended his action earlier this week, saying he was doing his due diligence.

Late Friday, Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch reported that Mayes did not join others in calling for Brnovich to be stripped of his law license by the Arizona State Bar but did say she was angry. “Our Democratic house was on fire, Mark Brnovich had a fire hose, but he chose to put it down and walk away,” Mayes said.

