New bill could require firearm safety to be taught in middle, high school in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bill making its way through the Arizona House of Representatives would require middle and high schools to offer training on firearm handling.

HB 2332 states that children in grades 6-12 would learn from experts on how to identify the safe and unsafe handling of firearms and the appropriate response.

But opponents believe this class should stay out of schools.

“It’s something as a parent I don’t want them engaging in, they need to be engaging in the arts and career and tech ed, English, science, and math and social studies,” said Kathy Jensen, co-lead of the Tucson chapter of Moms Demand Action. “They are not ready to learn firearm training. It’s an adult conversation and for adults to be responsible gun owners.”

Parents can opt-in for their child to receive one or more training sessions that teach simple easy-to-remember steps for students to know what to do if they ever come across a firearm. The course will be taught by an instructor who is certified by a recognized national or state association, such as the NRA.

However, a working firearm would not be used for the training.

“We live in an age where giving people information is power and what we are trying to do is empower children to help not do things that could hurt them and it’s very important that we do things in that way,” said Charles Heller, co-founder of the Arizona Citizens Defense League.

But opponents argue that the time and resources spent on this class could be better used on classes that will help advance a student’s future or on other areas of safety.

“I would much rather spend some time trying to figure out why a student would feel comfortable, or an outside person feel like it makes sense to take out whatever anger or frustration that they have on children and or educators,” said Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association.

Supporters add that it is better that students receive proper training from qualified instructors than an inaccurate account portrayed in pop culture and the various forms of media.

“You get this exaggerated view of how to handle a gun from watching something on TV or in a movie whereas in real life it usually doesn’t work that way,” Heller said.

While supporters believe this is a positive step in the future of school safety, opponents claim this type of training is not trauma-informed. Therefore, they fear that there is the potential to traumatize children who go through the course.

“With the increase in the depression and anxiety we are seeing on campus to have that type of course on campus in America where they have grown up in the epidemic of gun violence could further cause trauma, it’s not a trauma-informed practice,” said Jensen.

She adds that as an educator herself, it is not clear how school districts can be expected to employ firearm instructors when there is a large number of teacher vaccines.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.