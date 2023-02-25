Advertise
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix

Police say the shooting happened near Central Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police say no officers were injured, and there are no outstanding suspects.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but police say the shooting happened near Central Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police say no officers were injured, and there are no outstanding suspects.

Police say the area between Central Avenue and Bell road will be closed while police investigate.

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 13th in the state this year.

