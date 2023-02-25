Police: Man dead after DUI investigation leads to officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man accused of drunk driving and fighting with police died after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Phoenix police received a call about a drunk driver near Central Avenue and Bell Road. Police say the caller told dispatch they could see the driver drinking from an alcohol bottle, driving erratically, swerving through the roads, and almost hitting pedestrians. The caller followed the driver to an apartment complex near 12th Street and Bell Road, where officers found the truck described in the call.

Phoenix police say officers saw a rifle in the front of the truck and asked the man to get out of the vehicle. Officers saw signs of intoxication and began a DUI investigation. During that investigation, one of the officers noticed a handgun in the driver’s side door pocket, and according to police, that is when the man went to the door and grabbed the gun.

Police say the officer got into a fight with the man for the gun, and that’s when a second officer came over, and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

The area of Central Avenue and Bell Road will remain closed as police continue to investigate. Police say the officers involved in the shooting will be part of a criminal and administrative investigation and have not released the man’s identity.

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 13th in the state this year.

