Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Road to Mount Lemmon open to all, power back on for most of Summerhaven

Ski Valley to remain closed through Saturday due to damage from winter storm
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As of 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to all but power is still out for some Summerhaven residents.

Ski Valley, which was closed Thursday and Friday, will remain closed Saturday so it can remove debris from the runs.

Several winter storms hit the mountain on Feb. 22, knocking down trees and power poles.

Caption

Summerhave residents were left in the dark for a while but Trico said most should have their power back by Friday night. Some remote areas could be without power through the weekend.

“Due to weather conditions, crews were not able to safely perform all repair work in the Summerhaven area that day,” Trico said in a release. “On the morning of Feb. 23, Trico Line Crews resumed work and were able to restore power to some members, but others are still without power.”

Trico said it reached out to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative for mutual aid and that SSVEC is sending a crew to help support Trico.

You can check the status of Catalina Highway by calling the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warning from the IRS you need to know about this filing season
IRS issues warning as taxpayers choose help with returns
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
WATCH: 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade
Kevin James Wallace, 34, died in an officer-involved shooting in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2022.
NEW INFORMATION: Police identify suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash returns!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023
Trico said several power poles were destroyed when a winter storm hit Mount Lemmon earlier in...
PHOTOS: Damage on Mount Lemmon
kold forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 24th, 2023