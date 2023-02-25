Road to Mount Lemmon open to all, power back on for most of Summerhaven

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As of 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, the road to Mount Lemmon is open to all but power is still out for some Summerhaven residents.

Ski Valley, which was closed Thursday and Friday, will remain closed Saturday so it can remove debris from the runs.

Several winter storms hit the mountain on Feb. 22, knocking down trees and power poles.

Summerhave residents were left in the dark for a while but Trico said most should have their power back by Friday night. Some remote areas could be without power through the weekend.

“Due to weather conditions, crews were not able to safely perform all repair work in the Summerhaven area that day,” Trico said in a release. “On the morning of Feb. 23, Trico Line Crews resumed work and were able to restore power to some members, but others are still without power.”

Trico said it reached out to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative for mutual aid and that SSVEC is sending a crew to help support Trico.

You can check the status of Catalina Highway by calling the PCSD’s road closure hotline at 520-547-7510.

