FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cold front brings big weather changes Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A cold front is moving west to east across the state of Arizona Sunday morning, bringing us widespread rain, snow above 3000 feet, and gusty winds. We’ll dry out with more sunshine for the afternoon but highs will run about 20° cooler than Saturday’s highs!

Clear skies and calmer winds will allow for widespread freezing temperatures overnight with areas of frost. Quiet conditions and below-normal temperatures kick off the workweek with our next weather system arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

SUNDAY: 80% chance of morning rain and snow. Sunny but cool afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy. Showers late.

THURSDAY: Morning showers followed by clearing skies. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

