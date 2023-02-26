Advertise
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway Saturday morning

Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.(Goodyear Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who hit a group of cyclists biking on a Goodyear highway on Saturday in the west Valley has been arrested.

Goodyear Police say 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan was arrested and booked on Saturday. He faces various charges, including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Two of the cyclists died, one at the scene and one later at a nearby hospital. One victim was visiting from out of state and the other was from Goodyear. Another cyclist is still in critical condition after the incident. The investigation is still underway and details regarding impairment being a factor have not been released. The crash was reported Saturday around 8 a.m. near Cotton Lane Bridge, next to the MC-85. Many individuals were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

The Goodyear Police Department released a statement saying that it is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole.

