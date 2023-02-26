Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man had died days after a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side, according to city police.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Park Avenue and Benson Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The TPD said everyone involved in the crash was treated by the TFD and refused to be transported to the hospital.

The TPD said Alexander Salazar-Acevedo, 20, was in a vehicle that was hit by a pickup truck. Neither of the drivers appeared to be impaired, according to the TPD.

On Feb. 23, the TPD was notified that Salazar-Acevedo had passed away.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.