Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man had died days after a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side, according to city police.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened near Park Avenue and Benson Highway on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The TPD said everyone involved in the crash was treated by the TFD and refused to be transported to the hospital.

The TPD said Alexander Salazar-Acevedo, 20, was in a vehicle that was hit by a pickup truck. Neither of the drivers appeared to be impaired, according to the TPD.

On Feb. 23, the TPD was notified that Salazar-Acevedo had passed away.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County leaders may have tough decisions to make with a dismal economic forecast.
Economic outlook may force Pima County leaders to make tough decisions
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Brian Torres caused a crash that killed Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, Cooper's...
Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son and family
Young twin sisters with severe ADHD, suffering amid nationwide Adderall shortage
Marana twins with severe ADHD suffering amid nationwide Adderall shortage
George Alan Kelly
Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant to go to trial for murder

Latest News

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon.
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all, power back on for most of Summerhaven
Person using a phone while driving.
Tucson Police and local organization work to end distracted driving, combating an increase in crashes on Tucson roads
Traffic cones
Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines