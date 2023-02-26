Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies following shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone in Tucson

(Storyblocks)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died following a shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson late Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 3100 block of Fort Lowell around 10:30 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, died at a local hospital.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released Monday.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County leaders may have tough decisions to make with a dismal economic forecast.
Economic outlook may force Pima County leaders to make tough decisions
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Brian Torres caused a crash that killed Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son Cooper, Cooper's...
Charges recommended in crash that killed Pinal County sheriff’s son and family
Young twin sisters with severe ADHD, suffering amid nationwide Adderall shortage
Marana twins with severe ADHD suffering amid nationwide Adderall shortage
George Alan Kelly
Arizona rancher accused of killing migrant to go to trial for murder

Latest News

Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway
Tucson Craft Beer Crawl
Tucson Craft Beer Crawl brings business back to local breweries
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists on Goodyear highway Saturday morning
Tucson Craft Beer Crawl
Tucson Craft Beer Crawl