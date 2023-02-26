Man dies following shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died following a shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson late Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 3100 block of Fort Lowell around 10:30 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, died at a local hospital.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released Monday.

