Woman hit by train near Interstate 10, Grant in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was hit by a train near Interstate 10 and Grant Road in Tucson early Sunday, Feb. 26.

Union Pacific confirmed the accident happened and the woman sustained only minor injuries.

UP also said the woman left the scene before officers from the Tucson Police Department arrived on the scene.

The train crew was not injured and the incident is under investigation, according to UP.

