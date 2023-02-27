Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

$1.4 million grant to benefit low-income, first-generation Pima Community College students

The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a...
The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degree.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A grant from the U.S. Department of Education is making it possible for Pima Community College to serve 60 low-income, first-generation and STEM-interested high school students from Alta Vista, Desert View, and Sunnyside high schools.

PCC will receive $1.4 million over five years for the TRiO Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program, based at Desert Vista Campus.

The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degree.

“We are excited to have these additional resources to give first-gen students interest in STEM careers,” said Daniel Pacheco, TRiO Upward Bound program manager.

In the area served by Alta Vista, Desert View and Sunnyside, which covers parts of the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation, 84% are Hispanic and more than 42% of the families have incomes less than 150% of the poverty rate.

Less than 10% of graduates of the area’s high schools earn a college degree within six years of completing their studies.

The UBMS program will have activities during the academic year and over the summer, including a summer bridge program for recent high school graduates.

Other activities and goals provided by the program are:

● Academic tutoring, coaching and mentoring.

● Assistance with high school and college course selection.

● Information on federal student financial aid programs and assistance with completing financial aid applications.

● Guidance on and assistance in secondary school reentry, alternative education programs and college entry.

● Financial literacy education for students and their families.

● Academic instruction in all required courses.

The program will expose students to cultural events and academic programs through college visits, teach students about dual enrollment courses and other ways to earn college credit and offer workshops on such topics as study skills and choosing a college. Students will also be taught about different careers and have access to mentors.

The Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, already houses another TRiO Upward Bound program that each year serves 65 low-income and first-generation students from Desert View and Sunnyside high schools, regardless of interest area. In 2021, the program had a 48% college graduation rate.

Upward Bound is one of eight federal TRiO outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

These programs target low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday, February 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and freeze Sunday night
Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Man dies following shooting near Fort Lowell, Stone in Tucson
These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

Latest News

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon on Feb. 22.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens
Pima County is taking applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program.
Summer Youth Employment Program opens for enrollment
A Tesla vehicle in Arizona caught fire twice after an accident.
VIDEO: Tesla catches fire twice after crashing into building