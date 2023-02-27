$1.4 million grant to benefit low-income, first-generation Pima Community College students

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A grant from the U.S. Department of Education is making it possible for Pima Community College to serve 60 low-income, first-generation and STEM-interested high school students from Alta Vista, Desert View, and Sunnyside high schools.

PCC will receive $1.4 million over five years for the TRiO Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program, based at Desert Vista Campus.

The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degree.

“We are excited to have these additional resources to give first-gen students interest in STEM careers,” said Daniel Pacheco, TRiO Upward Bound program manager.

In the area served by Alta Vista, Desert View and Sunnyside, which covers parts of the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation, 84% are Hispanic and more than 42% of the families have incomes less than 150% of the poverty rate.

Less than 10% of graduates of the area’s high schools earn a college degree within six years of completing their studies.

The UBMS program will have activities during the academic year and over the summer, including a summer bridge program for recent high school graduates.

Other activities and goals provided by the program are:

● Academic tutoring, coaching and mentoring.

● Assistance with high school and college course selection.

● Information on federal student financial aid programs and assistance with completing financial aid applications.

● Guidance on and assistance in secondary school reentry, alternative education programs and college entry.

● Financial literacy education for students and their families.

● Academic instruction in all required courses.

The program will expose students to cultural events and academic programs through college visits, teach students about dual enrollment courses and other ways to earn college credit and offer workshops on such topics as study skills and choosing a college. Students will also be taught about different careers and have access to mentors.

The Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, already houses another TRiO Upward Bound program that each year serves 65 low-income and first-generation students from Desert View and Sunnyside high schools, regardless of interest area. In 2021, the program had a 48% college graduation rate.

Upward Bound is one of eight federal TRiO outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

These programs target low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.

