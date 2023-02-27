Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

92% Super Bowl LVII waste diverted from landfills

More than 92% of all waste from downtown Phoenix Super Bowl LVII events was diverted from...
More than 92% of all waste from downtown Phoenix Super Bowl LVII events was diverted from landfills.(WILX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 92% of all waste gathered from Super Bowl LVII events was able to be diverted away from landfills, City of Phoenix Public Works Department officials said on Monday.

The final diversion rate of city-collected trash from all Super Bowl events held in downtown Phoenix was 92.6%, achieving the city’s zero-waste goal. Lorizelda Stoeller, Deputy Public Works Director and Chair of the Super Bowl Steering Committee Green Initiatives group, said, “This took a lot of planning ahead of time to educate the public on separating trash from recyclables. It also took a lot of hard work from staff, volunteers, and contractors who helped sort through collected garbage to ensure we weren’t landfilling any plastics or other materials that could instead be recycled.”

Around 81 tons of material was able to be recycled from the events, thanks to 51 volunteers serving as Zero Waste Ambassadors with Downtown Phoenix, Inc., Keep Phoenix Beautiful, and Volunteer PHX. In 2015, the city was only able to divert 80% of all waste from the event to the landfill. “We couldn’t have reached our goal without the new machinery that separates food packaging from food waste,” said Deputy Public Works Director Eduardo Rodriguez. “Because of it, we were able to keep all that organic material out of the landfill. Soon it will become clean compost that will help beautify parks and other areas across the city.”

Mayor Kate Gallego said that she believes this has set the bar high for all future Super Bowls held in any city in the U.S. “Reaching Zero Waste for an event of this size is an incredible win that demonstrates our City’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Sunday, February 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and freeze Sunday night
These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

Latest News

University of Arizona professor Michael Worobey said the Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market...
Where did COVID-19 come from? UArizona researcher discusses latest assessment
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
The teacher said in the email that the interactive museum was meant to be an engaging learning...
Police investigating hateful act of vandalism at Scottsdale middle school
Louis Taylor, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted on 29 counts of murder and...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970