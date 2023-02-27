Advertise
Crews respond to possible hazmat situation at Northwest Medical Center

Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center in Pima County late Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Northwest Fire District confirmed they responded to the scene and a 13 News photographer also saw units from Golder Ranch Fire.

Northwest Fire also said there are no evacuations at this time and crews are investigating an odor coming from “an unoccupied area near an ambulance bay.”

The hospital is located at the intersection of Orange Grove and La Cholla. Drivers are asked to avoid the area is possible.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local and late-breaking stories.

