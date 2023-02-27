Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly week with more rain and snow!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Monday, February 27th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet conditions and below-normal temperatures kick off the workweek with our next weather system arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing another round of rain and potentially lower elevation snow. Temperatures rebound quickly for the weekend!

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Showers late.

THURSDAY: Morning showers followed by clearing skies. Breezy with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

