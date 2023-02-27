Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.(Arizona MVD)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Unless you’ve been to the Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) lately, you probably haven’t paid close attention to your driver’s license.

While licenses are currently valid for eight years, there are many residents whose license doesn’t expire until they turn 65. At that point, renewals are required every 5 years. As the switch to REAL ID continues, the state is making changes to ensure your identity is kept safe and secure, meaning a redesign was necessary.

So what’s different about these cards?

  • 100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.
  • Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.
  • “Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with the assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.
  • Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.
  • “Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

New cards will start going out in March, but the current design will be issued for all cards up until Feb. 28. Those cards will remain valid until their expiration date. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Sunday, February 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and freeze Sunday night
These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

Latest News

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon on Feb. 22.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens
The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a...
$1.4 million grant to benefit low-income, first-generation Pima Community College students
Pima County is taking applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program.
Summer Youth Employment Program opens for enrollment