Nonprofit Greater Good Charities helping Ukrainians in need

By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit with an office in Tucson, has focused on helping people and pets in Ukraine and those who fled to neighboring countries.

Greater Good Charities has delivered over 9 million meals to people in need.

Greater Good Charities COO Noah Horton said, “We’re providing those meals in conjunction with pet meals for people who have pets, warm blankets, hygiene supplies, really anything that will help people get through the cold winter ... those who are living without key electricity and access to these supplies.”

The organization has provided 30 million pet meals. Organizers said they would keep giving back until the war ends, no matter how long it takes.

