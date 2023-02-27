Advertise
One of Arizona’s last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, Jack Holder, dies at age 101

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has confirmed that one of the last remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack in the state has passed away.

Jack Holder, a World War II Navy veteran, was born in Texas to a family of farmers but later moved to Chandler where he spent his free time golfing and retelling war stories.

In December 2021, he celebrated his 100th birthday by taking to the skies in “Amazing Grace,” a World War II aircraft, to celebrate his milestone.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that he was transferred to Pearl Harbor in December 1940 as a member of the PBY Squadron. On Dec. 7, 1941, Holder was on duty at Fort Island when Pearl Harbor was attacked. The veteran says the machine gunfire barely missed killing him, and Holder and his fellow comrades took cover in a sewer ditch.

