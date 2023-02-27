Summer Youth Employment Program opens for enrollment

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Pima County is taking applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program.

The opportunity is available to people 14 to 21-years-old who want to gain experience, develop new skills and advance their education.

The county’s youth program manager for the Department of Community & Workforce Development, Daphanie Conner, said the program often has a positive, lasting impact on kids who participate.

“This program keeps many young people active in positive activities during the summer months,” Conner said. The program places youth into intern positions with local businesses, nonprofits and Pima County departments.

Work hours range from 20 to 30 hours a week, with the program lasting four weeks. Pay is a minimum of $15.75 an hour.

The program has two sessions – the first runs June 2-30 and the second is July 3-28. Those who participate also can get involved in the following:

A STEM program for college credit.

A hospitality boot camp to develop skills and earn certificates in the hospitality industry.

A construction/landscaping boot camp.

A customer-service boot camp for youth to learn about the three Ps: Professionalism, patience and a people-first attitude.

Internships with Pima County’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department , which allows youth to work at several wastewater facilities.

The program hopes to provide teens with 905 summer jobs this year.

Youth interested in participating can also visit the county website or find paper copies of the application at schools or community centers.

Adolescents can also pick up an application at the Summer Youth & Family Resource Fair, scheduled for Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Youth Employment One-Stop Center, 320 N. Commerce Loop.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 24.

Applicants who are in school must submit a copy of their most recent report card or unofficial transcript and those who are not in school must schedule their Test of Adult Basic Education assessments by March 31.

Anyone interested in having their workplace become a job site can fill out a worksite request form on the County website or call the Youth Center at 520-724-9649.

