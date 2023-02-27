Tucson Police warn of package delivery scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department has a warning for individuals and businesses about package delivery scams.

These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.

According to Frank Magos, a Public Information Officer with the Tucson Police Department, these packages don’t exist.

“Especially if it’s unsolicited you should be very suspicious of that to begin with,” Magos said. “This has also been targeted towards businesses that actually do deliver packages. So, that’s just another thing to be wary of.”

He said the fraudsters will try to contact an employee claiming they need payment for a package.

According to the TPD, scammers will often ask for payment via a gift card or a wire transfer. While we haven’t seen a lot of it here in Tucson yet, this type of scam is becoming more popular.

“A lot of times these fraudsters, they put the pressure on,” Magos said.

He said these people will be insistent on getting that information from you and it’s best to just not engage.

“Never give them your personal information. Because a legitimate delivery service will not be asking that of you. They should have that information already,” Magos said.

If you think you or your business has become a victim to this type of fraud, you can submit a tip to the Federal Trade Commission .

And if you think the threat came from a person in Tucson, you can report it directly to the TPD.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.