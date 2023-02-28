Advertise
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for her to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, on Capitol Hill, March 16, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next Labor Secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston mayor Marty Walsh.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. She also has worked to broaden worker training programs and crack down on wage theft. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

Biden, in a statement, called her a “champion for workers.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

