Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Election conspiracies continue at Arizona state capitol

Arizona election conspiracies continue to abound long after the Nov. 2022 election cycle.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Election deniers at our state legislature may have gone too far with their latest baseless accusations of voter fraud.

One of the top Republicans at the capitol is calling the comments made at the official hearing “disgraceful.” “What should have been a joint hearing to examine common sense election reforms devolved into disgraceful fringe theater,” House Speaker Ben Toma said in a statement Monday. The House leader referred to last week’s joint hearing on elections, where a key witness accused some of Arizona’s top officials of criminal activity.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican from Flagstaff, appeared to distance herself from the hearing even though she did not refute the unsubstantiated claims. “To our knowledge, none of the people named had charges filed, have prosecutions pending, nor had any convictions made against them,” she wrote in a statement over the weekend.

Her comments indicate how the hearing went too far, even for an unapologetic election denier like Rogers. Since 2020 she’s led the charge on election denialism and has remained a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, who continues to endorse conspiracies.

Last year the senate voted to publicly rebuke her after speaking to a group attending a white nationalist conference. After she was officially censured along a bipartisan vote, Rogers, who now leads the senate elections committee, refused to apologize.

Senate President Warren Petersen also issued a statement distancing himself from the hearing. “This was definitely not the proper venue to make such allegations, nor to assess the credibility of such statements,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Sunday, February 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and freeze Sunday night
These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

Latest News

Louis Taylor, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted on 29 counts of murder and...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
The Attorney General’s Office said that those working under Brnovich spent 10,000 hours looking...
Gov. Hobbs calls for investigation into former Attorney General Mark Brnovich
A Santa Cruz County judge on Friday, Feb. 24, ruled that Arizona rancher George Kelly can be...
Judge: Arizona rancher George Kelly can tried for murder
Judge David Duncan was appointed as Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner.
Gov. Hobbs appoints new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner