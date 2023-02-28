FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet today, rain and snow tomorrow night!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet Tuesday ahead of our next weather system arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing another round of rain and potentially low elevation snow. Temperatures rebound quickly for the weekend!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Showers late, 90% rain/snow chance.

THURSDAY: Morning rain/snow followed by clearing skies. Breezy with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

