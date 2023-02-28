Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: quiet today, rain and snow tomorrow night!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, February 28th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet Tuesday ahead of our next weather system arriving Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing another round of rain and potentially low elevation snow. Temperatures rebound quickly for the weekend!

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. Showers late, 90% rain/snow chance.

THURSDAY: Morning rain/snow followed by clearing skies. Breezy with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

