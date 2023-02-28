Police investigating hateful act of vandalism at Scottsdale middle school
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale dad Aaron Shepherd felt a sense of sadness when he read the email from one of his son’s 7th-grade teachers sent out over the weekend.
The teacher from Desert Canyon middle school was letting parents know about the vandalism at school involving his WWII and Holocaust exhibit. The vandals “thought it was humorous to draw swastikas on the faces of deceased Holocaust victims” and “ripped-up posters about the Holocaust.” “No excuse,” said Shepherd. “It’s a really terrible thing. It’s serious.”
The social studies teacher said in the email that the interactive museum was meant to be an engaging learning opportunity for students to express empathy toward the victims of the Holocaust. Instead, a few kids made a mockery of the lives lost to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “If I was their parent, I’d be afraid, like what are my kids doing out there?” said Shepherd. “Are they on social media? Are they learning this type of behavior? Are they seeing things online that would preempt this kind of behavior?”
Arizona’s Family reached out to the Scottsdale Unified School District and was sent this statement:
Dr. Lawrence Bell is the Executive Director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, which has an exhibit devoted entirely to Holocaust education. He’s hoping this latest incident will serve as a teaching moment for parents, educators, and members of the community “The moment you stop remembering what happened in the Holocaust, stop remembering that these kinds of things can happen, they’ll happen again,” said Bell. “We don’t want to see that moment occur.”
