Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police investigating hateful act of vandalism at Scottsdale middle school

Vandals drew Swastikas on pictures and posters at Desert Canyon middle school.
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale dad Aaron Shepherd felt a sense of sadness when he read the email from one of his son’s 7th-grade teachers sent out over the weekend.

The teacher from Desert Canyon middle school was letting parents know about the vandalism at school involving his WWII and Holocaust exhibit. The vandals “thought it was humorous to draw swastikas on the faces of deceased Holocaust victims” and “ripped-up posters about the Holocaust.” “No excuse,” said Shepherd. “It’s a really terrible thing. It’s serious.”

The social studies teacher said in the email that the interactive museum was meant to be an engaging learning opportunity for students to express empathy toward the victims of the Holocaust. Instead, a few kids made a mockery of the lives lost to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “If I was their parent, I’d be afraid, like what are my kids doing out there?” said Shepherd. “Are they on social media? Are they learning this type of behavior? Are they seeing things online that would preempt this kind of behavior?”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Scottsdale Unified School District and was sent this statement:

Dr. Lawrence Bell is the Executive Director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, which has an exhibit devoted entirely to Holocaust education. He’s hoping this latest incident will serve as a teaching moment for parents, educators, and members of the community “The moment you stop remembering what happened in the Holocaust, stop remembering that these kinds of things can happen, they’ll happen again,” said Bell. “We don’t want to see that moment occur.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Sunday, February 26th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Areas of frost and freeze Sunday night
These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Park, Benson Highway

Latest News

University of Arizona professor Michael Worobey said the Wuhan Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market...
Where did COVID-19 come from? UArizona researcher discusses latest assessment
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Louis Taylor, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted on 29 counts of murder and...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970