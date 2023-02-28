Police investigating hateful act of vandalism at Scottsdale middle school

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale dad Aaron Shepherd felt a sense of sadness when he read the email from one of his son’s 7th-grade teachers sent out over the weekend.

The teacher from Desert Canyon middle school was letting parents know about the vandalism at school involving his WWII and Holocaust exhibit. The vandals “thought it was humorous to draw swastikas on the faces of deceased Holocaust victims” and “ripped-up posters about the Holocaust.” “No excuse,” said Shepherd. “It’s a really terrible thing. It’s serious.”

The social studies teacher said in the email that the interactive museum was meant to be an engaging learning opportunity for students to express empathy toward the victims of the Holocaust. Instead, a few kids made a mockery of the lives lost to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. “If I was their parent, I’d be afraid, like what are my kids doing out there?” said Shepherd. “Are they on social media? Are they learning this type of behavior? Are they seeing things online that would preempt this kind of behavior?”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Scottsdale Unified School District and was sent this statement:

We are deeply disturbed to learn of the hateful defacing of instructional material by a student or students at Desert Canyon Middle School. The incident is being investigated by the school and school district in conjunction with the Scottsdale Police Department School Resource Officer. Any student determined to have been involved will be held accountable, in accordance with the district’s Student Code of Conduct. The individual actions of this student or students does not reflect the culture of our community. Desert Canyon Middle School is proudly designated a “No Place for Hate School,” in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. As part of this program, students and staff work together to identify issues and implement activities that are designed to grow empathy and inclusion on campus. During their study of World War II and the Holocaust, Desert Canyon Middle School seventh and eighth grade students have the opportunity to hear first-hand from a Holocaust survivor who describes fleeing with his family. This recent incident at our school is a clear indication that there is still much work to be done to help students understand this part of history and the impact it still has on people in our community, even today. Our commitment to supporting the needs of each learner is unwavering, and parents can help by engaging in these critical conversations at home. Students should understand the pain their actions can inflict on others.

Dr. Lawrence Bell is the Executive Director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, which has an exhibit devoted entirely to Holocaust education. He’s hoping this latest incident will serve as a teaching moment for parents, educators, and members of the community “The moment you stop remembering what happened in the Holocaust, stop remembering that these kinds of things can happen, they’ll happen again,” said Bell. “We don’t want to see that moment occur.”

