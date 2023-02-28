Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.(0228_sweetener)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on...
US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary