Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson will receive nearly a million dollars from the Biden Administration.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $900,000 grant that will go to the Atravessando Comunidade: Tucson’s Greenway and Bike/Ped Bridge Project in Tucson.

The grant is part of the Reconnecting Communities Program established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and is one of 45 projects receiving $185 million in awards.

“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud to announce the first grantees of our Reconnecting Communities Program, which will unite neighborhoods, ensure the future is better than the past, and provide Americans with better access to jobs, health care, groceries and other essentials.”

The goal of the program is to provide technical assistance and funding for planning and construction projects that aim to connect neighborhoods.

The Department of Transportation says the money from this award will help the City of Tucson plan and design a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-19 to Nebraska Street.

The Inflation Reduction Act also established a new, $3 billion program called the Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant Program which can also fund projects that reconnect communities.

The Department of Transportation expects to launch this program later this Spring.

