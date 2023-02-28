Advertise
Tucson pup holds Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog

The length of Bisbee’s tongue wasn’t noticeable unless he was panting.
The length of Bisbee’s tongue wasn’t noticeable unless he was panting.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An English Setter from Tucson is a pup who will give you quite the lick. That’s because 3-year-old Bisbee holds the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue on a living dog, measuring 3.74 inches!

For this record, a dog’s tongue is measured from the tip of the snout. So, first, the dog must have its tongue out of its snout as far as possible; then, a qualified vet will measure from the tip of the tongue up to the snout. Bisbee’s tongue is longer than a popsicle stick.

Jay and Ericka Johnson first met Bisbee as a puppy when he was being auctioned off for charity. The Johnsons say meeting Bisbee was love at first lick. “When we saw him, we fell in love with him,” said Jay. “So, he went home with us that night.”

However, it didn’t take long before the Johnsons noticed there was something a bit different about Bisbee. “He just looked really disproportionate,” said Ericka. “When he’s exercising, his tongue comes out quite aways, and my wife said that’s excessively long,” said Jay.

The length of Bisbee’s tongue wasn’t noticeable unless he was panting. Ericka sent a picture of Bisbee to her family, and one of them mentioned her pup’s tongue could be a world record. The Johnsons are proud of Bisbee’s Guinness World Record and say it’s a comical title for him to hold. “We feel were lucky to get him, and he was lucky to get us,” said Jay.

Before Bisbee claimed this title, the longest tongue on a living dog record was previously held by a St. Bernard named Mochi from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who had a tongue measuring a whopping 7.31 inches.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

