WATCH: School bus driver saves student from getting hit by car

An Ohio school bus driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a student from getting hit by a car as he went to exit the bus. (WHIO, TECUMSEH SCHOOLS, CNN)
By WHIO Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:41 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WHIO) - An Ohio school bus driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a seventh grade student from getting hit by a car as he went to exit the bus.

The seventh grader’s family is grateful for Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver April Wise after her quick thinking saved their son’s life.

“For what she did that day, we definitely appreciate it,” the boy’s father said.

School district officials, law enforcement and state representatives also expressed thanks for Wise’s brave actions when she was honored with an award Monday.

“It’s a testament to what things are that we should do and the things we actually do,” state Rep. Bernie Willis said.

Wise can be seen checking her mirrors, paying close attention to what was happening around her, as she pulled the bus to a stop in video of the Thursday incident posted to social media by the school district. The bus driver even knew the exact student that was getting off at that stop.

“He is one of my quickest students to get on and off the bus. He is super quick,” Wise said.

But Wise was quicker, grabbing the student by his backpack before he got down the steps and saving him from getting hit by a car that comes barreling into frame moments later.

“The only thing that went through my brain was to keep him from getting off the bus,” the bus driver said.

Now, the video of Wise saving a student will be used as an example during training of what is expected of drivers when caring for a bus full of students.

“This goes far beyond what I imagined to happen, so I am very emotional,” Wise said. “I don’t deserve it, but I’m glad it’s bringing awareness and stuff. Hopefully, more people will take it into consideration.”

Wise says she always has to be on high alert during her route because drivers consistently choose to ignore school buses on the road.

Copyright 2023 WHIO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

