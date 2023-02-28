Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later

A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10 and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A woman who said she always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ana Elizalde matched the five white balls in the Feb. 6 drawing to win the big prize: 05-11-22-23-69. The 51-year-old bought her winning ticket at Sav-Way Food Center, which is located on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

“Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big,” Elizalde said. “I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it.”

Elizalde said they went to the store to scan it before getting a message to file a claim.

“When we checked the numbers online and realized we’d won $1 million, we were in shock,” she said. “We always had a feeling this day would come, and now that it’s here, it feels surreal.”

Elizalde recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, pay for her children’s education and then save the remainder.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These package delivery scams consist of text messages or emails.
Tucson police warn of package delivery scams
Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
The Mexican wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America.
Mexican wolf population reaches new high since reintroduction