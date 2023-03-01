Action Day: Storm expected to bring rain, snow to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Wednesday, March 1, because of a storm in the forecast that will bring wind, rain and snow.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect beginning Wednesday at 2 p.m. Rain showers approaching from the northwest will transition to snow overnight. A few snow showers are possible through Thursday morning. The advisory includes Tucson, Marana, Vail, Green Valley, Nogales, Mammoth, Oracle, Sells, Ajo, Picacho Peak State Park and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

The National Weather Service said winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected. The advisory is set to expire at 11 p.m. in Tucson and west of Tucson. It is set to expire at 5 a.m. Thursday east of Tucson.

A Winter Storm Advisory/Warning will be in effect beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. The warning includes elevations above 4,000 feet and the advisory is for below 4,000 feet, including Tucson, Green Valley and Vail. Snow levels will drop from 6,500 feet Wednesday afternoon to 2,000 feet Wednesday evening. Lower elevations could see up to 2 inches of snow, with up to 16 inches accumulating above 6,000 feet.

Areas included in the Winter Storm Warning include Oracle, Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven, Sierra Vista, Willcox, Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Hannagan Meadow, Mount Graham, Chiricahua National Monument.

Drivers in Tucson should watch for possible icy conditions on bridges. At higher elevations, drivers can expect reduced visibility with blowing and drifting snow possible.

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. Gusty winds. 90% rain/snow chance late.

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers followed by clearing skies. Breezy with a high near 50°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 70°.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the CDC.

Only 12 inches of rushing water is needed to push a small car off the road. About 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles. Regardless of what you think is safe or not, even driving into shallow water is dangerous.

You simply do not know if the submerged pavement is still intact or washed away. Plus, during flash floods water levels come up quickly, washing away cars and people before they have a chance to reach higher ground.

The bottom line is it is NEVER safe to drive into a flooded roadway. Use an alternate route or simply wait for the water to recede. Here in southern Arizona, most street flooding is “flashy,” meaning it goes up and down quickly. Waiting an hour could be the difference between life and death.

