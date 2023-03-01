Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Two co-workers in Kentucky are splitting a big $50,000 win after buying lottery scratch-off tickets during their break.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

At first, the two won $100 off of a $30 ticket and then decided to go big on a $50 500X ticket.

First, they uncovered a $500 win under the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said in a release. “We even did a little fist bump.”

The wins kept coming as the two uncovered prizes under every location. At the end, the two totaled their winnings to $50,000.

The two claimed their ticket one day later, which was also Mitchell’s birthday. After taxes, the two went home with $17,875 each.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell told lottery officials he plans to get a car and find housing while Trice said she’s putting her earnings toward rent and savings.

The Kentucky Lottery said ValuMarket will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to the “Havana syndrome” reported by U.S....
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights