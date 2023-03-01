DAY 10: Defense rests in Christopher Clements’ murder trial, closing arguments to begin after lunch

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Wednesday, March 1, and could be headed to an end this week.

Closing arguments are expected to start Wednesday afternoon and the jury deliberations will likely start before the end of the week.

For details about Wednesday’s action, scroll down to the section labeled “DAY 10: MORE WITNESSES AND CLOSING ARGUMENTS.”

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis (Celis Family)

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

DAY 10: MORE WITNESSES AND CLOSING ARGUMENTS

To start the day Wednesday, the judge asked Clements if he planned on testifying.

Just like in his trial for Maribel Gonzalez’s death, Clements said he would not take the stand.

Eric Kessler, Clements’ attorney, then called Tucson Police Department Det. Dan Barry to the stand.

Barry said Isabel’s father, Sergio, did not send any text messages on the day Isabel went missing and the next day. The defense has claimed the Celis family erased their texts during that time frame.

The defense rested its case after Barry’s testimony.

The state then called a rebuttal witness, Christopher Vaughn, who used to work for the TPD.

Vaughn was called to the Celis home after Isabel disappeared. He was tasked with climbing in and out of Isabel’s window.

Video of that re-enactment was shown in court and Vaughn had no trouble doing it.

Kessler argued that Vaughn did it without carrying anything that would simulate Isabel’s body/weight.

Sy Ray, director of LexisNexis and creator of ZetX , was called again. Ray is an expert in cell phone tracking and has testified that Clements’ phone was near the Celis home the night she went missing as well as where Isabel’s body was dumped.

Kessler, likely trying to discredit Ray’s testimony about the cell phone location, brought up an article that questioned the validity of the tracking system Ray testified about.

The trial then broke for lunch, and closing arguments were expected to start when everyone returned to the courtroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.