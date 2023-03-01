DAY 9: State rests in Clements trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Feb. 28, with more expert testimony.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

DAY 9: MORE WITNESSES AND STATE RESTS

Tuesday’s testimony began with Sy Ray, director of LexisNexis and creator of ZetX . Both offer software to law enforcement and government agencies to help with cell data tracking.

Eric Kessler, Clements’ attorney, asked Ray a line of questions about the software used by law enforcement and government agencies to help with cell data tracking.

“This is not a foolproof system,” Kessler said.

“You are correct,” Ray responded.

Kessler then asked about tracking accuracy.

“Haven’t you had situations where you estimated the coverage area of a cell phone only to learn the cell phone was not in that area?” Kessler asked.

“Not necessarily me,” Ray testified. “We’ve had users sometimes have that occur.”

Kessler also questioned the accuracy of tower range estimates and showed Ray photos that he said were slides of phone pings created by the Tucson Police Department before Ray agreed to help with the investigation. They appear to show a wider coverage area but the range of coverage does not cover the area where Isabel’s remains were found as Ray’s does.

When asked by the State’s attorney if he can explain why not all of the data is accurate, Ray says that prior to 2019, the algorithm was different and didn’t allow them to map sectors. After 2019, Ray said the ranges were more accurate.

After lunch, the defense argued for an acquittal on all charges, which was denied by Judge James Marner.

The State rested it’s case and it was the defense’s turn to start calling witnesses.

Closing arguments could start tomorrow.

