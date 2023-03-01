Advertise
Disney-loving man lands Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland

Jeff Reitz has been to Disneyland every day since 2012, for a grand total of eight years, three months and 13 days.
Jeff Reitz has been to Disneyland every day since 2012, for a grand total of eight years, three months and 13 days.(Guinness World Records)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Jeff Reitz, 50, has been waltzing through Disneyland consecutively for 2,995 days, earning him the record title for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland, Guinness World Records announced.

Reitz, an annual pass holder from Huntington Beach, California, has been to the theme park every day since 2012 for a grand total of eight years, three months and 13 days.

Reitz had hoped to reach 3,000 consecutive days visiting the park, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped his Disneyland streak on March 14, 2020.

“It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012,” Reitz told Guinness.

Reitz and his friends used the theme park as a positive outlet after a day of work. He said they had been gifted the annual passes, so it was a source of free entertainment.

According to Guinness, the Leap Day 24-hour event happened on Jeff’s 60th consecutive visit. He met a reporter that day who started following his daily posts.

Several media outlets picked up his story and he eventually became a Disneyland celebrity in his own right.

“Then I started having guests in the parks stop me for photos and autographs,” Reitz told Guinness.

Reitz explained he enjoys photography so he would walk around the park looking for images to capture and share on social media.

His daily escapades around the park varied but told Guinness that Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was a constant in his visits.

Disneyland presented Reitz with a few gifts as he reached various milestone visits over the eight years.

“I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland,” Reitz told Guinness.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

