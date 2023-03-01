Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A firefighter was killed in a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre...
‘Deeply saddened’: New York firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire
The Cologuard Classic will donate proceeds to youth sports and colon cancer efforts.
Golfers in the Cologuard Classic prepare for strong winds, rain and snow