Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Strong winds this afternoon usher in winter weather tonight

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - March is coming in like a lion for southern Arizona as our next winter weather system tracks through the region. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with a Wind Advisory in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM. Rain showers move in from the northwest, picking up after sunset, with rain transitioning to snow overnight. A few wrap-around snow showers are possible through Thursday morning, with a quieter but cold afternoon in store. Highs warm back near or above average this weekend and into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds. 90% rain/snow chance late.

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers followed by clearing skies. Breezy with a high near 50°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 70°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023
kold forecast
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, February 28th, 2023