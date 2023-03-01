FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Strong winds this afternoon usher in winter weather tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - March is coming in like a lion for southern Arizona as our next winter weather system tracks through the region. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon and evening with a Wind Advisory in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM. Rain showers move in from the northwest, picking up after sunset, with rain transitioning to snow overnight. A few wrap-around snow showers are possible through Thursday morning, with a quieter but cold afternoon in store. Highs warm back near or above average this weekend and into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds. 90% rain/snow chance late.

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers followed by clearing skies. Breezy with a high near 50°.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 70°.

