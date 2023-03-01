Golfers in the Cologuard Classic prepare for strong winds, rain and snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Every year, hundreds of golfers make their way to the Old Pueblo for their chance at the Cologuard Classic Tournament title.

Organizers have been making sure the tees and greens are ready.

Michael Castillo has been playing golf for the last 50 years. He tells us these strong winds, possible rain, and snow will make the game just a little bit more interesting for those playing in the tournament.

“Weather like this shows you what kind of shots these great players have in their bag,” Castillo tells 13 News.

Castillo, who is from Hawaii, knows firsthand how strong winds can impact his ability to play.

“It’ll make things a bit more difficult. Today’s wind is quite strong and it’s cool,” Castillo said. “We’ll play different kinds of shots we have to hit, balls are going to be bouncing around more especially on the greens.”

Right now, snow-capped mountains in the background of the golf course are the only white fluff visible.

That will change as a winter storm makes its way through southern Arizona, making rain and snow a possible player in this tournament.

“It hasn’t really changed our game plan very much,” Geoff Hill, the Executive Director for the Cologuard Classic said. “We are expecting some snow overnight and some slush … some players do play in the snow.”

The cooler temperatures making their way into southern Arizona could also be an issue, especially for those not used to the cold.

“Bundle up, get some hand-warmers,” Castillo said. “Being from Maui, Hawaii, we don’t wear a sweater all year so this will be a little different for me.”

Organizers are hopeful the worst of the weather will be over by the time the players make it to the first tee.

“That is one of the glorious things about golf that no shot is the same so these guys have to adjust on the fly,” Hill said. “That’s why they are professionals and that’s why they do it the best. There are still going to be some good golf shots. The wind is just another element to the game.”

Overall, everyone at the tournament is ready to have a good time, rain or shine.

