Man arrested after chasing victim around gym and firing shots, police say

Man arrested after an early morning shooting at a Crunch Fitness location in Texas. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested in a fitness center shooting on Wednesday.

The Amarillo Police Department reports officers were called to a Crunch Fitness location in Amarillo regarding an early morning shooting.

Officers said they were told that a man was chasing another man around the gym and shooting at him.

KFDA reports the men involved were detained for questioning by police, and officers located a gun at the scene.

Amarillo police said 42-year-old Nicholas Frasier was taken into custody. He was booked into the Potter County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities reported no injuries in the incident, but the gym and a nearby business sustained damage from the bullets.

