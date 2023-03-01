Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
Thousands of domestic violence suspects are released to pretrial services every year and...
Victim says pretrial services not properly supervising violent suspects
A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’