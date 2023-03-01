Advertise
Prison teams with restaurant, nonprofit to raise funds for underage DUI, drug programs

By Jack Cooper
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (13 News) - A new round of help is coming for a local nonprofit that supports police in Marana.

It’s coming from state prison officials in Marana working to cut down on teenage DUIs and drug use.

Numbers from Responsibility.org show 24 drivers in Arizona died in crashes while drinking and driving underage in 2019, while that’s a lower number than the rest of the country officials say it is still simply too many.

Meanwhile, a study by The Pathway Program asked teens why they did drugs. More than half said they were doing it to “have fun.”

Almost 30% say they’ve used marijuana and almost 45% say they’ve consumed alcohol.

The money raised goes to Code Blue Racing and the nonprofit says it will get this money to DUI enforcement and different drug programs.

At the Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility, inmates have been using their money at a local restaurant, El Champeon, to help with the fundraiser.

Most of the inmates participate to help get the message out, and officials say fundraising at the prison is very common and happens four to five times a year.

Warden Jeremy Casey says it’s very important to reach kids going down the wrong path before they make a life-changing mistake.

“I think a lot of them [inmates] think it’s important to help the local community and prevent those types of things ... the type of things that have caused them to be incarcerated or something and some of them take it to heart but they really want to give back,” Casey said. “Even at times, they’ll volunteer their time to go out and work in the community as well.”

