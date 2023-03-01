Silver Alert issued for Queen Creek man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Queen Creek Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Daniel Avilez, 80, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Avilez was last seen wearing an olive green short-sleeved shirt and jeans.

He was last seen at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the area of South Ellsworth Road and East Barnes Parkway in Queen Creek.

Avilez was driving a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license BKK8173.

He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be lost and easily confused.

Anyone with information about Avilez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Queen Creek Police Department at 480-358-3500.

