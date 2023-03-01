Tucson residents and mayor praise new grant to build passenger bridge over 1-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The City of Tucson is set to receive a $900,000 grant for the planning and design of the Airport Wash Greenway along with a bike and pedestrian bridge over the I-19 on East Nebraska Street.

The funding comes as part of the Biden administration’s program aimed at reconnecting communities cut off from opportunity by past transportation infrastructure.

This project is something many southside residents say is long overdue.

“It’s the best thing ever. We’ve been wanting that bridge for like 20 years,” said Patty Seals, southside resident.

In the early 1960′s, neighborhoods on the southside of Tucson were severed by the construction of I-19. Residents who previously had direct access to the Santa Cruz River and other parts of Tucson were cut off.

Seals and many other residents say they feel cut off from everything on the other side of the freeway.

But, they agree this new passenger bridge will make their lives easier.

“I think it’ll be useful because it takes 20 minutes to get all the way to Irvington, and the traffic is on Irvington and Valencia. So, it’s going to make it a lot easier for a lot of people to get on that side of town,” said Seals.

The federal funds will support the planning and design of the bridge, which will help reconnect the divided community.

“This particular grant is to help connect or reconnect divided community. So, it’s kind of like righting a historic wrong,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “We felt that this particular space, the Nebraska Street Bridge, really fit the bill of being divided by infrastructure that was developed back in the 50s, and 60s, and this particular project will reconnect communities by bike and pedestrian access through this bridge.”

Residents will gain easier and faster access to grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment located across the street in the Tucson Spectrum.

“I used to live on Michigan, and we would have to go all the way around, and it just took so much time. Actually, we used to walk through the ditch just to go that way and to cut off time sometimes,” said Seals.

Romero adds this bridge will also connect residents to medical and educational opportunities.

“This particular investment from the federal government from the Biden-Harris administration, and really a lot of work and help by our congressional delegation, very specifically, Congressman Grijalva, will help right some wrongs,” said Romero. “And will help give this particular neighborhood in this particular community, on the south side, access to medical opportunities to employment opportunities, to schooling opportunities with having Pima Community College right there in that same space in that same area.”

The bridge will not only open the door to more opportunities for southside neighborhoods but will also add a layer of safety. Residents will be provided an alternate route other than Irvington Road and 12th avenue.

Many residents say they feel unsafe crossing in this area.

“There’s been a lot of accidents on 12th Avenue. I think the bridge will be helpful for everybody,” said Seals.

Mayor Romero echoes Seals’ sentiments about creating a safer environment, especially for people who rely on biking and walking to get around.

“It is very dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians to try and connect from one side of the freeway to the other, from the west side of the freeway to the east side of the freeway, and so this particular bridge will create an additional layer of protection and access or people that want to bike there or walk there to be able to do so safely,” said Romero.

The grant money will also be used for various beautification projects along the Airport Wash Greenway just southeast of where the bridge will be constructed.

