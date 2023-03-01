Victim’s family speaks out after woman pleads guilty to murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The family of a 24-year-old Tucson man is speaking out after the woman accused of killing him pleads guilty to murder charges.

The attempted car theft happened in March of last year. According to police, Robert King clung to the hood of his own car as a woman took off down Ina road in his vehicle. King eventually fell off and died from his injuries.

Police say 35-year-old Lia Lara left a drug rehab facility the day of the incident. She’s pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene after causing an accident resulting in death.

“I think that this had to come to a where it’s over for us, as far as wondering what’s going to happen. But closure, will never be closed. It will always be there,” Pennie Kidder, King’s grandmother, said.

Kidder said Lara had multiple chances to stop what she was doing and is now asking for the maximum sentence.

Kidder and her family hope this will bring the family some peace, but don’t think they can ever forgive Lara for what she did. “I’m not ready to forgive her. I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready to forgive her.”

Lisa Lara is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

