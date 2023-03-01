Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Victim’s family speaks out after woman pleads guilty to murder

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The family of a 24-year-old Tucson man is speaking out after the woman accused of killing him pleads guilty to murder charges.

The attempted car theft happened in March of last year. According to police, Robert King clung to the hood of his own car as a woman took off down Ina road in his vehicle. King eventually fell off and died from his injuries.

Police say 35-year-old Lia Lara left a drug rehab facility the day of the incident. She’s pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene after causing an accident resulting in death.

“I think that this had to come to a where it’s over for us, as far as wondering what’s going to happen. But closure, will never be closed. It will always be there,” Pennie Kidder, King’s grandmother, said.

Kidder said Lara had multiple chances to stop what she was doing and is now asking for the maximum sentence.

Kidder and her family hope this will bring the family some peace, but don’t think they can ever forgive Lara for what she did. “I’m not ready to forgive her. I don’t know if I’ll ever be ready to forgive her.”

Lisa Lara is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
New Funding Bridges Gap Between Communities
Christopher Clements
DAY 9: State rests in Christopher Clements’ second murder trial
South Dakota lawmakers narrowed down three tax cut proposals this week.
Tucson residents and mayor praise new grant to build passenger bridge over 1-19
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap