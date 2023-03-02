Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona AG releases details of retail theft investigation

“I will advise county attorneys as Attorney General that if they try to prosecute a woman or...
“I will advise county attorneys as Attorney General that if they try to prosecute a woman or doctor in the state of Arizona, it is unconstitutional,” Mayes said.(Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes released details from a six-month joint investigation by the Organized Retail Theft Task Force.

The investigation led to the recovery of more than 3,200 cans of baby formula, more than 1,200 cloned Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, skimming devices, and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent EBT cards.

The Attorney General’s Office says more than 2,700 victims lost more than $1.2 million in stolen SNAP benefits.

“Those participating in organized retail theft are on notice that in Arizona, their organizations will be disrupted, they will be apprehended, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes.

“Organized retail theft and fraud harms all of us, from the victims themselves to regular Arizonans facing increased prices that result from theft. I want to thank our state agency and law enforcement partners, as well as our retail partners, for their support and work on this investigation.”

The Attorney General was joined by representatives from the Arizona Retailers Association, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Gilbert Police Department,
and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the Attorney General and members of this task force to help protect critical assistance for DES clients,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “SNAP is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, and DES will continue to investigate all reported instances of EBT card skimming in partnership with the federal government and other law enforcement agencies.”

The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant will be called 350 Congress.
The Funky Monk to close and become new restaurant with celebrity chef
Action Day: Storm bringing rain, snow to Tucson
A snow storm caused school closures and delays across southern Arizona on Thursday, March 2.
Schools, county offices closed or opening late because of storm
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Casa Maria Soup Kitchen buys South Tucson motel for affordable housing

Latest News

Christopher Clements
DAY 11: Jury deliberating in Christopher Clements’ 2nd murder trial
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Condo fire in Phoenix leaves man, 2 kids dead; 2 other children remain in critical condition
Pima Animal Care Center receives grant from nonprofit Petco Love
PACC receives $100,000 grant from nonprofit Petco Love
Through a partnership, Tucson Community Interest Corporation and Startup Tucson, have access to...
Tucson small businesses have access to $500,000 in Revenue-Based Financing