Arizona AG releases details of retail theft investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes released details from a six-month joint investigation by the Organized Retail Theft Task Force.

The investigation led to the recovery of more than 3,200 cans of baby formula, more than 1,200 cloned Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards, skimming devices, and equipment used to manufacture fraudulent EBT cards.

The Attorney General’s Office says more than 2,700 victims lost more than $1.2 million in stolen SNAP benefits.

“Those participating in organized retail theft are on notice that in Arizona, their organizations will be disrupted, they will be apprehended, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes.

“Organized retail theft and fraud harms all of us, from the victims themselves to regular Arizonans facing increased prices that result from theft. I want to thank our state agency and law enforcement partners, as well as our retail partners, for their support and work on this investigation.”

The Attorney General was joined by representatives from the Arizona Retailers Association, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Gilbert Police Department,

and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the Attorney General and members of this task force to help protect critical assistance for DES clients,” said DES Director Angie Rodgers. “SNAP is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, and DES will continue to investigate all reported instances of EBT card skimming in partnership with the federal government and other law enforcement agencies.”

The Attorney General’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

