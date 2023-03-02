Advertise
Bruins upset Wildcats in quarterfinals of Pac-12 tournament

Arizona will still get an invite to the NCAA tournament, which is set to begin March 15
University of Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes.
University of Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes.(Mike Mattina (custom credit) | Arizona Athletics)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats may have lost Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, but their season is not over.

The Wildcats are still going to get an invitation to the NCAA tournament, which starts March 15 with the First Four games. The NCAA tournament selection show is set for 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

On Thursday, Arizona’s long scoring drought in the second half was too much to overcome and UCLA beat the Wildcats 73-59.

Emily Nessoir and Charis Osborne both scored 18 points for the Bruins and Nessoir added 13 rebounds.

Sha Pellington, Lauren Fields and Jade Loville scored 10 points each for the Wildcats.

UCLA will face either top-seed Stanford or Oregon in a Pac-12 tournament semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday.

