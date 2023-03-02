Advertise
Condo fire in Phoenix leaves man, 2 kids dead; 2 other children remain in critical condition

The fire happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly and Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man and two children have died as a result of a condo fire near 35th and Northern avenues late Wednesday night. Two other children are still fighting for their lives.

Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas says firefighters responded to the scene around 11 p.m. and found the condo was full of smoke with flames coming from the windows. Fire crews were able to aggressively attack the flames while searching the condo for people. During the search, they found a man and four children inside the condo, all in their respective bedrooms who were then carried out by firefighters. The man, who was described as the father of one or more of the children, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an unfortunate loss for our community.” Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade told reporters during an afternoon press conference. Paramedics rushed four children, one girl, and three boys between the ages of 5 to 12, to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Some of those children had to be intubated and unfortunately, two of the children did not survive their injuries. Two others remain in the hospital.

While the investigation remains in the early stages, officials say there are no obvious signs that this fire was intentionally set. “We are now looking at what could have been an accidental start to this fire.”

No firefighters were injured during the incident but officials described the emotional and mental toll calls like these, involving children and death, take on firefighters. “Our firefighters are fathers and mothers. You can never quite train folks to deal with the loss of youth,” McDade said.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates starting on Good Evening Arizona on 3TV at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

