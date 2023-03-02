Advertise
DAY 11: Jury deliberating in Christopher Clements’ 2nd murder trial

Clements is already serving life in prison for kidnapping and killing Maribel Gonzalez
Christopher Clements
Christopher Clements(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The jury is deliberating in Christopher Clements’ trial for the death of Isabel Celis in Tucson more than a decade ago.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, the jury had not reached a verdict. 13 News is at the courthouse and will update you when that changes.

Once the jury reaches its decision, everyone will be called back to the courtroom for the verdict to be read.

Clements, already serving life in prison for kidnapping and killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson in 2014, is facing three charges in Isabel’s death -- murder, kidnapping and burglary.

If convicted on all three charges, Clements will likely get another life sentence. The Pima County Attorney’s Office had already said it would not seek the death penalty.

BACKGROUND

Clements is on trial for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ fiance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis
Isabel Celis(Celis Family)

Clements, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, claims he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He said he only knew the location, not who did it.

The state has several pieces of evidence that suggest Clements was responsible.

  • Clements’ phone was near the Celis’ home the night she went missing and where her body was dumped hours later.
  • Clements’ ex-girlfriend testified she destroyed a piece of paper with Isabel’s name on it that she found under a rock at Clements’ home.
  • Experts testified Clements’ internet search history included several mentions of Isabel, like “Isabel Celis sexy,” “Isabel Celis-body found in desert,” “child killer found not guilty,” and “Arizona cold cases.”
  • Authorities said they found several photos of young girls on Clements’ devices. Some of those photos were taken around the Tucson area. Links to child porn sites were also found on the devices.
  • A fellow inmate said Clements showed him photos he had hidden in his Bible, photos that were allegedly of the Celis home.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

KOLD News Presents "Disappeared In The Desert"

