FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered snow showers through Thursday morning

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As of Thursday morning, the cold front has pushed east of us but wrap-around snow showers remain possible while the upper-level low is above Arizona. Snow will come to an end from west to east by lunchtime, with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will run 15° to 20° below normal today!

Our weather pattern really quiets down behind today’s storm with more sunshine Friday through the weekend. We’ll wrap up the workweek with highs around 60°; 70s return Saturday and Sunday.

THURSDAY: Morning snow showers followed by clearing skies. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 60°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

