PACC receives $100,000 grant from nonprofit Petco Love

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Petco Love, a national nonprofit, gave a $100,000 grant to support the lifesaving work of animals at Pima Animal Care Center, according to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

PACC plans to use the investment to fund community outreach to increase awareness of the shelter’s lifesaving work and programs, especially in Spanish-speaking areas in Pima County.

“Petco Love’s support will help PACC save more animals in Pima County through vital community outreach and education,” said Monica Dangler, PACC’s Director of Animal Services. “We are honored to receive this grant, which will allow us to expand programs that will affect animal lives for years to come.”

The shelter hopes to increase marketing in these areas to help people learn more about how PACC can help keep families with their pets.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Petco Love is partnered with Petco, including more than 4,000 organizations like PACC across North America, helping 6.5 million pets get adopted.

“Our investment in Pima Animal Care Center is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

Kogut said Petco Love launched a national lost and found database that uses pet image recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.

Pima Animal Care Center is the only open-admission animal shelter in Pima County and services an area of more than 9,000 square miles.

For more information about PACC, visit pima.gov/animalcare. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

