Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near Speedway and Interstate 10.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited, according to TPD.

This is the third pedestrian-train accident in Tucson this year.

On Jan. 26, a man was hit near Interstate 10 and Houghton but survived.

On Feb. 26, a woman was hit near Interstate 10 and Grant Road but survived and left the scene before officers could arrive.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pete Buttigieg speaking at UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Tucson awarded $900,000 community grant
Fire crews responded to a Phoenix-area elementary school for multiple students reportedly...
Students ill after coming into contact with weed killer at Arizona elementary school
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
The Pioneer Hotel fire in 1970 left 29 people dead and remains the worst fire-related disaster...
Questions arise over Pioneer Hotel fire that killed 29 people in 1970
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon on Feb. 22.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
Authorities responded to a possible hazmat at the Northwest Medical Center late Sunday, Feb. 26.
Crews respond to Northwest Medical Center over odor caused by malfunctioning equipment
Woman hit by train near Interstate 10, Grant in Tucson