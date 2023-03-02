Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened near Speedway and Interstate 10.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited, according to TPD.

This is the third pedestrian-train accident in Tucson this year.

On Jan. 26, a man was hit near Interstate 10 and Houghton but survived.

On Feb. 26, a woman was hit near Interstate 10 and Grant Road but survived and left the scene before officers could arrive.

